Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $156.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

