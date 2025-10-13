Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 15.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,672,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

