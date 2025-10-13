Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.