1,239 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Bought by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

