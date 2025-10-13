Concord Asset Management LLC VA Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $946.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $981.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.55. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.