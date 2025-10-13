Delaney Dennis R Sells 63 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Delaney Dennis R reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

