Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 10,540 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 314.7% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $66.20 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

