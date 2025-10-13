OFI Invest Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136,719 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

