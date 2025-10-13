M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $692,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $211,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.2%

EMR opened at $125.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.