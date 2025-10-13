Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $447.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $447,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

