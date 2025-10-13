MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,006 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2%

PPG stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

