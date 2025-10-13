MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $212.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.