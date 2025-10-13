LRI Investments LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 178,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $375.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

