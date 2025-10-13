Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.24 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

