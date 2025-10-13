Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after buying an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,040,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,259,360 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

