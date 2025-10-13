Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 83.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 75.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

