M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.42, for a total value of $837,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,740,467.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $170.23 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

