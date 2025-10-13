JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Sold by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

