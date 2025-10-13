Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $333.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.14. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

