Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,778 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 6.3%

BAM stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.