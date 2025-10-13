Pandora Wealth Inc. Has $13.51 Million Position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF $ACIO

Pandora Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Pandora Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pandora Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIO. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 762,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,411,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of BATS:ACIO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

