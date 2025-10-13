Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. $MVF

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

