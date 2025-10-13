DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $54,934,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,614.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 618,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $25,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $73.82 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -157.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

