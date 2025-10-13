Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 432,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,748,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $414.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.47.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.