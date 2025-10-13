US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

