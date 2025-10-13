Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $121.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

