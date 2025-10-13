Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.82.

NYSE:TRI opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.47 and a 12 month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

