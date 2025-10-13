Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $38.60 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,634.64. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

