3,913 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $38,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $33,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4,970.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 688.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957 in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $225.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.02 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

