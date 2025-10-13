Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF $IFV

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.9%
IFV opened at $24.06 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $176.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
