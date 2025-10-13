Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF $IFV

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.9%

IFV opened at $24.06 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $176.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0689 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.