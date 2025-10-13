Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3,503.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,820 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 16,567.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 65,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Shares of BUFF opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $726.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $47.78.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

