Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,821 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

