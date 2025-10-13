Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

