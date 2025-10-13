Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,561 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.