Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 417,113 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after acquiring an additional 391,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 302,518 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

