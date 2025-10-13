Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

