NETGEAR (NTGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2025 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – NETGEAR had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – NETGEAR was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – NETGEAR had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8/22/2025 – NETGEAR is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2025 – NETGEAR was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $306,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,851.35. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

