Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

