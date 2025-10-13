Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 24,281 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2%
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $118.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $122.66.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
