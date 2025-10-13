iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.