Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 9,494 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

