MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.