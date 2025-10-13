McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.22 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

