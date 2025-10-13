OFI Invest Asset Management Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $260.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,759,742.72. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,205 shares of company stock worth $10,577,083 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.