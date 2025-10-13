Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $676,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

