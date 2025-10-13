Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 246,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

