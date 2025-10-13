RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $91.84 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.