Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.0%

VYM opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

