RoundAngle Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

RoundAngle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

