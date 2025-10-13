Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 19 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $716.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $748.97 and its 200-day moving average is $685.90.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.78.

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

